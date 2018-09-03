Guyana News

President pressed over poor media engagement

-cites duties

By Staff Writer

Holding only his third press conference since his governing coalition won the General and Regional Elections in 2015, President David Granger on Friday said that it has always been his intention to have more frequent meetings with the media but this has been thwarted because of his duties as Head of State.

“As Leader of the Opposition, I had more frequent engagements with the media. And I would like to have more frequent engagements with the media now but one of the problems that face me now is scheduling. And I’m not trying to kick the ball down the road, but it is sometimes very, very  difficult to schedule press conferences as frequently as I like,” Granger said when asked about the issue on Friday.

Granger has faced growing criticism over his lack of meaningful engagement with the media and several veteran journalists have said that a persistent lobby is needed to ensure there is accountability.              ….

