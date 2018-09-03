Two killed in Zealand accident

The Police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 12:30 pm today on the Zealand Public Road, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, that claimed the lives of two persons, while one is hospitalized and another who reportedly escaped unhurt, left the scene.

Initial enquiries revealed that motorcar PMM 1423 driven by Michael ‘Aubrey’ Ross, age and address unknown, was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the road with the following persons who were reportedly all passengers: – Kevin Madray, age and address unknown and sisters Judy Park, 23, a nurse and Jennifer Park, 17 both of lot 25 Manchester Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

It was reported that the driver in attempting to overtake a low-bed lorry which was transporting heavy-duty machinery, was forced to pull north since another vehicle was quickly approaching from the opposite direction and in the process, the car collided with the right side of the lorry, flipped several times and ended up in a northern trench.

The occupants were taken out of the submerged vehicle and with the exception of Madray who appeared unhurt and left the scene, were rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital; the driver, Ross and Jennifer Park were pronounced dead on arrival whilst Judy Park was treated and kept for observation.