Accused Enterprise fraudster hit with new charge over car purchase

An Enterprise, East Coast Demerara man, who was charged a month ago with fraud, was yesterday taken before a city magistrate to answer to another charge.

Neil Benjamin, 52, stood in the courtroom of Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, who read the charge to him.

It is alleged that the accused, an electrical subcontractor, between October 2nd, 2017 and February 28th, 2018, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of $725,000 from Keisha Cameron, by falsely pretending that he was in a position to purchase a car for her, knowing same to be false…..