Alves new Crime Chief

The Guyana Police Force yesterday announced another shake-up in its leadership, including the appointments of a new Crime Chief and a new Traffic Chief.

The changes have come just days after Leslie James was appointed the new Police Commissioner, while Paul Williams, Nigel Hoppie, Lyndon Alves and Maxine Graham were appointed as Deputy Commissioners.

Guyana Police Force Public Relations Officer Jairam Ramlakhan yesterday announced several transfers, which he said took effect from yesterday…..