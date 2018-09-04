Guyana News

City, private sector still to finalise container fee after two years

-Mayor bemoans

By Staff Writer

After two years, Georgetown’s municipality and the Private Sector Commission (PSC) are still to agree on a fixed fee for the unloading of shipping containers in the city.

At the City Council’s statutory meeting on August 27th, Mayor Patricia Chase-Green expressed concern over the failure to reach an agreement despite meetings for the past two years.

The Mayor said, “This council would come to an end in November, and it would be two plus years since we have been trying to meet and come to a decision with the Private Sector on the cost of containers using our the streets.”….

Related Coverage

Private sector has to give City Hall room to run its business

Fees will only be charged for containers outside business premises –Chase-Green

City has earned $320M in container fees since August, 2016

More in Guyana News

Thousands of teachers skip first day of school

By

Ministry recruiting temps to keep strike-hit schools open

By

Two killed in Mahaicony crash

By

Alves new Crime Chief

TUC, FITUG blast Scott for labelling striking teachers as ‘selfish’

DPP to appeal dismissal of charges against Westford, Cummings

Comments

Around the Web