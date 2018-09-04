City, private sector still to finalise container fee after two years

After two years, Georgetown’s municipality and the Private Sector Commission (PSC) are still to agree on a fixed fee for the unloading of shipping containers in the city.

At the City Council’s statutory meeting on August 27th, Mayor Patricia Chase-Green expressed concern over the failure to reach an agreement despite meetings for the past two years.

The Mayor said, “This council would come to an end in November, and it would be two plus years since we have been trying to meet and come to a decision with the Private Sector on the cost of containers using our the streets.”….