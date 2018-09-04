Cops arrest Diamond man over erupted well

Soownauth Gorakh, whose illegal well erupted in Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara in June, has been arrested by the police, who are exploring the possibility of laying charges against him.

‘A’ Division Commander Marlon Chapman confirmed to Stabroek News yesterday that Gorakh was arrested on Sunday and has since been questioned.

However, a decision has not been made on whether charges will be laid, Chapman pointed out, while noting that this would be done at the conclusion of the investigation…..