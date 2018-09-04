Guyana News

Decomposing body of man found in Safari Inn room

By Staff Writer

The decomposing body of a middle-aged man was yesterday discovered in a room at an East Bank Demerara hotel.

According to reports, the body of Phillip Crawford was discovered by police who were summoned by the proprietor of Safari Inn after she detected  a stench emanating from the room which Crawford occupied.

It was noted that the  police were required to force open the room that was bolted from the inside where Crawford’s decomposing body was found on the floor next to his bed. There were no signs of a struggle nor was there damage to any part of the room.

  Stabroek News understands that the deceased, who allegedly had a history of mental illness and diabetes had been living alone. His body remains at the Lykens Funeral Home awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.

