Guyana News

DPP to appeal dismissal of charges against Westford, Cummings

By Staff Writer
Jennifer Westford

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has signalled its intention to appeal the dismissal of the charges against former Public Service Minister Jennifer Westford and her aide Margaret Cummings for the alleged theft of over $600 million from the state.

Although the DPP’s Chambers in a press release yesterday said a notice of appeal was filed in the Guyana Court of Appeal on August 30th, it later clarified when contacted by this newspaper that the actual appeal has not yet been filed.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that what the state has done is given oral notice of its intention to appeal…..

