Essequibo Coast biker dies after being hit by speeding drunk driver

A 32-year-old motorcyclist lost his life on Monday afternoon after he was struck down by the driver of a pick-up, who police say was drunk and speeding along the Fairfield Public Road, Essequibo Coast.
Dead is Kevon Tacourdeen, a father of one of Lot 9 Dry Shore, Essequibo Coast.
After the accident, Tacourdeen was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Suddie Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival…..
