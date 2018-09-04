Guyana News

Ex-con charged with stealing worker’s money during Agri ministry break-in

By Staff Writer
Rico Persaud

Accused of stealing $5,000 from an employee of the Ministry of Agriculture, an ex-convict was yesterday remanded to prison on a charge of break and enter and larceny.

Rico Persaud, 25, who is a regular visitor to the city courts for simple larceny matters, was yesterday read the charge by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The charge alleges that the accused on August 24th, at Vlissengen Road, Bourda, broke and entered the Agriculture Sector Development Unit at the Ministry of Agriculture and stole $5,000, which was the property of Christine Kissoon…..

