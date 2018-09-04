Guyana News

GTT terminates 12 employees after ‘suspicious activities’

By Staff Editor

During a routine internal review of financial procedures, the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) today said it  documented suspicious activities which warranted further investigation.

Consequently, reorganisation of staff resources was required to ensure and maintain integrity and smooth operations. As part of this process,  GTT said that 12 staffers were terminated.

GTT said it would like to assure the public that no adverse impact to any customer was realized and the review and findings bode well for the customers and are necessary for the evolution of organization.

“We constantly review systems, procedures and resources to maintain an organization that operates at the highest standard of transparency and integrity. This means that our actions must align with a strong value system and high ethical benchmarks as we strive to make GTT the best place to work in Guyana by 2020”, Justin Nedd – CEO of GTT noted.

