Horse cart operator remanded on chain snatching charge

A horse cart operator is now a remanded prisoner after police say he was caught red-handed after snatching a woman’s chain.

But Kevin Washington, 21, of 43 Princes Street, Lodge, denied that he, on September 1st, at America Street, stole a gold chain valued, at $60,000, from Roxelle De Paul.

Police Prosecutor Quinn Harris told the court that on the day in question, at about 1.30 pm, the complainant was walking on America Street in the western direction when she observed Harris heading towards her…..