Guyana News

Mechanic charged over ganja found in bucket

By Staff Writer

A mechanic was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with being in possession of 3.5 pounds of cannabis, which police say they found in a bucket.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read the possession for trafficking charge to Slevin Lawrence, which stated that on September 2nd, 2018, at Issano Landing, Middle Mazaruni, he had 1625.2 grammes (equivalent to 3.5 pounds) of cannabis for trafficking.

Lawrence was not required to enter a plea to the charge…..

Related Coverage

Patentia woman charged over ganja found in paint bucket at Bartica stelling

Pork-knocker remanded on ganja farming charge

Ann’s Grove miner charged over ganja found in oil

More in Guyana News

Thousands of teachers skip first day of school

By

Ministry recruiting temps to keep strike-hit schools open

By

Two killed in Mahaicony crash

By

Alves new Crime Chief

TUC, FITUG blast Scott for labelling striking teachers as ‘selfish’

DPP to appeal dismissal of charges against Westford, Cummings

Comments

Around the Web