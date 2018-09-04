Mechanic charged over ganja found in bucket

A mechanic was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with being in possession of 3.5 pounds of cannabis, which police say they found in a bucket.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read the possession for trafficking charge to Slevin Lawrence, which stated that on September 2nd, 2018, at Issano Landing, Middle Mazaruni, he had 1625.2 grammes (equivalent to 3.5 pounds) of cannabis for trafficking.

Lawrence was not required to enter a plea to the charge…..