Ministry recruiting temps to keep strike-hit schools open

-Henry says 2,500 available for placement

By
The teachers who congregated at the Guyana Teachers’ Union headquarters yesterday afternoon for a meeting with the union executive. (Terrence Thompson photo)

With teachers around the country on strike, Minister of Education Nicolette Henry is actively engaged in attempting to hire “temporary” replacements to keep schools open.

“The ministry is recruiting temporary teachers at this time,” Henry told a press conference last evening, while adding that her officers have been in touch with applicants on file and asked the Teaching Service Commission to provide a list by region of those who had passed their recruitment process.

Henry said a total of 2,500 persons are available for temporary placement, inclusive of applicants on file, student teachers from the Cyril Potter College of Education, retired teachers and volunteers…..

