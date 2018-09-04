Guyana News

No decision yet on appealing ruling against sending ex-SWAT commander on leave

-AG

By Staff Writer

Attorney-General (AG) Basil Williams SC said yesterday that his office will review whether it will challenge a High Court ruling that the decision to send ex-Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit head, Deputy Superintendent Motie Dookie, on leave was unconstitutional, while noting that the concern now is what ought to be done if there is no Police Service Commission in place.

“We will look and see how the court dealt with it and then we will decide whether we are appealing it [but] we have the Police Service Commission now,” he said during a press conference yesterday.

Williams said that his Chambers will have to look at the matter to see if it makes sense to appeal. He said the whole case did raise a good question: “What is the State to do when there is no Commission, whether Public, Teaching or Police?”….

