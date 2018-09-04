Guyana News

TUC, FITUG blast Scott for labelling striking teachers as ‘selfish’

By Staff Writer
Keith Scott

The two trade union groupings yesterday condemned Minister in the Ministry of Social Protection, Keith Scott for labelling striking teachers as “selfish and uncaring” and the GTUC called on President David Granger to discipline him.

Scott’s statement at a bursary award ceremony on Friday and reported in the last Sunday Stabroek has evoked widespread condemnation particularly on social media and yesterday both the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) piled pressure on the government to act against the minister who is meant to have a conciliatory role in the labour dispute between the teachers and the government.

Noting that Scott has political responsibility for the Labour Department that should be conciliating in grievances between employers and employees, the  GTUC said this requires a high degree of impartiality…..

