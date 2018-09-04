Guyana News

Two killed in Mahaicony crash

-car plunged into trench after hitting trailer

By
Dead: Driver Michael Aubrey Ross

Two persons were killed, one was injured and another escaped unhurt after the  car they were in was involved in an accident yesterday afternoon along the Zealand Public Road, Mahaicony.

Dead are Michael Aubrey Ross, a hire car driver, and Jennifer Nikita Park, 17, of Lot 25 Manchester Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The person injured is Jennifer’s sister, 23-year-old Judy Nikita Park, a nurse attached to the Port Mourant Hospital. Kevin Madray, who reportedly resides in Suriname, escaped unhurt.

The accident occurred around 12.30 pm yesterday after which Ross and the Park sisters were pulled from the submerged car, PMM 1423, driven by Ross, and rushed to the Mahaicony Hospital where Jennifer and Ross was pronounced dead on arrival…..

Related Coverage

Two killed in Zealand accident

Critical Mahaicony accident victim succumbs

Driver killed after speeding car uproots fence at Mahaicony

More in Guyana News

Thousands of teachers skip first day of school

By

Ministry recruiting temps to keep strike-hit schools open

By

Alves new Crime Chief

TUC, FITUG blast Scott for labelling striking teachers as ‘selfish’

DPP to appeal dismissal of charges against Westford, Cummings

Gov’t, partners to meet CLE today on law school plans

Comments

Around the Web