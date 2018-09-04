Two killed in Mahaicony crash

Two persons were killed, one was injured and another escaped unhurt after the car they were in was involved in an accident yesterday afternoon along the Zealand Public Road, Mahaicony.

Dead are Michael Aubrey Ross, a hire car driver, and Jennifer Nikita Park, 17, of Lot 25 Manchester Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The person injured is Jennifer’s sister, 23-year-old Judy Nikita Park, a nurse attached to the Port Mourant Hospital. Kevin Madray, who reportedly resides in Suriname, escaped unhurt.

The accident occurred around 12.30 pm yesterday after which Ross and the Park sisters were pulled from the submerged car, PMM 1423, driven by Ross, and rushed to the Mahaicony Hospital where Jennifer and Ross was pronounced dead on arrival…..