Guyana News

Accused in rape of girl, 16, gets bail release

By Staff Writer
Jegede Hodge

A man was yesterday granted his release on $300,000 bail after he was charged with the rape of a 16-year-old girl.

Jegede Hodge, 47, was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown to answer to the charge, which was read to him during an in camera hearing.

It is alleged that Hodge, between September 1st, 2017 and September 30th, 2017, at Mocha, engaged in sexual penetration of the child.

Hodge was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge.

The Chief Magistrate later granted the accused bail, with the condition that he not make contact with the complainant and that he stay 50 feet away from her.

September 13th is the next expected date for the matter.

Related Coverage

South Ruimveldt man charged with rape of girl, 15

Taxi driver charged with raping 14-year-old

Rape accused faces third charge

More in Guyana News

‘If you can’t pay us right, we will stay in the streets’

By

Ex-GDF captain to face trial over murder of partner

GTU says striking teachers incensed at silence from ministry on way forward

Man gets seven years for fish shop killing

VIDEO: Over 100 teachers in protest outside Region Three education office

By

Essequibo Coast biker dies after being hit by speeding drunk driver

By

Comments

Around the Web