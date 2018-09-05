Canadian labour leaders blast gov’t’s treatment of sugar workers

Even as it pledged financial and technical support to the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), Canada’s largest private sector union, Unifor yesterday criticised the Guyana Government for not meeting its obligations to sugar workers.

“Those who take you down this road must be accountable–accountable for the business decisions that will redistribute the revenues from public assets to private interests,” Unifor’s National President Jerry Dias yesterday told a one-day GAWU conference his organisation sponsored.

“From our experience, what is truly important is that workers’ rights are protected and that the consequences of restructuring are negotiated with your union,” Dias, whose parents are Guyanese, added…..