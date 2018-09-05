Consultants line up to provide services to Public Infrastructure Ministry

International engineering companies yesterday expressed their interest in providing consultancy services and conducting feasibility studies for the Public Infrastructure Ministry. The ministry is preparing to undertake major infrastructural projects in Regions, 3, 9, and 10.

A single bid for US$2.5M was also tendered for the consultancy for the feasibility design for the Linden-Mabura Hill Road upgrade and crossing at Kurupukari.

Bids were opened yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office at Main and Urquhart streets.