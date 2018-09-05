Guyana News

Cops seeking two suspects after shooting of Sophia woman

By Staff Writer

A Sophia woman was shot yesterday morning during an attack by two men.

Police said Stacey Ann Robinson, 39, of Lot 315 ‘B’ Field, Sophia, Georgetown was shot once to her right leg while she was standing at a junction in ‘B’ Field, Sophia.

She was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was treated and subsequently discharged.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan confirmed the shooting incident, which occurred around 9.10am yesterday. He said the suspects are currently being sought.

While the motive remains unclear, Ramlakhan in a statement yesterday said that investigations revealed that Robinson was standing when the two identifiable men approached her. One of the men drew a handgun and discharged a round, which struck Robinson, and the two then fled.   

