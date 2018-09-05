Guyana News

GTU says striking teachers incensed at silence from ministry on way forward

By Staff Writer
Mark Lyte

A strike by the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) enters it eighth day today and there is still no word from the Ministry of Social Protection on the way forward for the resolution of the dispute.

GTU President Mark Lyte told Stabroek News last evening that this silence from government is making teachers even more incensed.

“They have made no communication with the union since last Thursday,” he said, adding that “teachers feel betrayed by a government they should be able to trust.”….

