Kitty market vendors urge reduction of rental fee proposed for exterior stalls

Vendors who are expected to take up stalls at the rehabilitated Kitty Market are calling on the Mayor and City Council to reconsider a proposed rate of $20,000 per month for the rental of stalls along the exterior of the building.

At last week Monday’s statutory meeting, Town Clerk Royston King said they are moving ahead with the rate structure, which would see vendors paying approximately $20,000 per month per stall.

The vendors, who have been occupying spots along the parapets surrounding the market, are expected to begin occupying the stalls within two weeks…..