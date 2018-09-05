Guyana News

Kitty market vendors urge reduction of rental fee proposed for exterior stalls

By Staff Writer
The stalls located along the exterior of the Kitty Market.

Vendors who are expected to take up stalls at the rehabilitated Kitty Market are calling on the Mayor and City Council to reconsider a proposed rate of $20,000 per month for the rental of stalls along the exterior of the building.

At last week Monday’s statutory meeting, Town Clerk Royston King said they are moving ahead with the rate structure, which would see vendors paying approximately $20,000 per month per stall.

The vendors, who have been occupying spots along the parapets surrounding the market, are expected to begin occupying the stalls within two weeks…..

Related Coverage

New $24M market tarmac expected to centralise vending in Diamond/Grove

The municipal markets

Merriman vendors say cramped stalls restricting operations

More in Guyana News

D Field Sophia House goes up in flames

Motorists advised to exercise caution as Sheriff St widening project begins

Scott apologises to teachers

Dryshore motorcyclist dies after accident

Thousands of teachers skip first day of school

By

Ministry recruiting temps to keep strike-hit schools open

By

Comments

Around the Web