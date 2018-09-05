Man gets seven years for fish shop killing

A 39-year-old man was yesterday sentenced to seven years behind bars for the unlawful killing of another man, whom he fatally stabbed during a scuffle at the White Castle Fish Shop in Georgetown.

Mark Anthony Barclay pleaded guilty to the charge of manslaughter for unlawfully killing Gordon Ross on the night of April 30th, 2016 at the White Castle Fish Shop, at John and Hadfield streets, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, where he stabbed the deceased with his own knife.

It was Ross who initially advanced towards Barclay with the knife…..