Mentally-ill man gets 18 years for wounding two in deadly Charlestown rampage

William Light

William Light, the man who in 2014 was sentenced to 47 years behind bars for killing two people he chopped during a rampage on Russell Street, Charlestown, in 2010, was yesterday sentenced to 18 years in total for the wounding of two persons during the attack.

Justice Brassington Reynolds, however, ordered that the new sentences be served concurrently with the sentences imposed for the two killings.

Light accepted that on October 26th, 2010, he wounded Sean DeSouza, with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm; or to maim, disfigure or disable him…..

