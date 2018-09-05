Motorists advised to exercise caution as Sheriff St widening project begins

Motorists who use the northern section of Sheriff Street are being advised to be extra cautious and where possible to seek an alternative route as ongoing works for the Road Widening and Upgrade project pick up steam, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure says.

The works are ongoing along Sheriff Street, between the Rupert Craig Highway and David Street.

In a press release, the Ministry said during peak hours—7 am to 9 am and 3 pm to 5 pm–traffic will be monitored to minimise disruptions while road users are advised to, as best as possible, avoid this section of Sheriff Street and use alternative roads in the vicinity of Sheriff Street, including Church Road, Subryanville and David Street, Kitty…..