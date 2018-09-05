Guyana News

Teachers, students return to pigeon infestation, makeshift furniture

-as new term begins at Covent Garden Primary

By Staff Writer
The pigeon droppings-infested library at the Covent Garden Primary School.

A pigeon infestation and makeshift furniture were among the problems that greeted teachers and students of the Covent Garden Primary School on Monday when the new school year began.

The teachers, who did not want to be named, told Stabroek News that they have been plagued with the issues for a lengthy time and despite frequent complaints to the Regional Education Office and the Ministry of Education, not much has been done to remedy the situation and improve working conditions at the school.

A visit to the school by this newspaper found that one teacher’s table was made from scrap wood, while the cupboards in their classroom were broken…..

