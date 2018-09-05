Wife killer sentenced for wounding

Murder convict Dwayne Jordan, who recently had his death sentence substituted with a 30-year prison sentence by the Court of Appeal, was yesterday sentenced to an additional 30 years on charges of wounding.

However, Justice Brassington Reynolds, who imposed the sentences based on two charges, also ordered that they run concurrently with Jordan’s first sentence.

The sentence was handed down after Jordan accepted that on June 14th, 2007, he caused grievous bodily harm to Shellon Payne and Ryan Lewis, with intent to maim, disfigure or disable them…..