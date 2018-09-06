Agricola man in court again for robbery

A man accused of stealing jewellery from a woman was yesterday brought before a city magistrate to answer to a robbery charge.

Romel Bollers stood before Magistrate Leron Daly to answer to the offence. It is alleged that on August 22 at Agricola Road Head, he stole from Tanya Drakes a $60,000 gold chain and a $20,000 gold pendant. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh later told the court that the file in relation to the matter is incomplete. The prosecutor then noted that the accused is a repeat offender and was previously convicted.

Subsequently, Magis-trate Daly denied the accused bail and adjourned the matter for October 10 when it is expected to be heard before Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

Bollers was one of the main witnesses in the case against former police constable Terrence Wallace, who was accused of murdering Shaquille Grant, 17, at Caesar Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara on September 11, 2012.