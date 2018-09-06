Camp St prison search finds improvised weapons, ganja

A joint search of the Georgetown Prison today by ranks of the Police Force and those of the Prison Service, unearthed the following prohibited items, the police said.
a. Nineteen (19) cellular phones
b. Five (5) phone chargers
c. One (1) flash drive
d. Fifteen (15) cigarette lighters
e. Two (packs) cigarette
f. Five (5) pairs of scissors
g. Seven (7) improvised weapons
h. Five hundred (500) grams of cannabis
The operation which lasted for five hours, was commanded by two Senior Officers and involved a total of seventy-one ranks.
At prisons all across the country, the police have routinely found prohibited items.
