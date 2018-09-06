Guyana News

Camp St prison search finds improvised weapons, ganja

By Staff Editor

A joint search of the Georgetown Prison today by ranks of the Police Force and those of the Prison Service, unearthed the following prohibited items, the police said.

a.       Nineteen (19) cellular phones

b.      Five (5) phone chargers

c.       One (1) flash drive

d.      Fifteen (15) cigarette lighters

e.       Two (packs) cigarette

f.        Five (5) pairs of scissors

g.      Seven (7) improvised weapons

h.      Five hundred (500) grams of cannabis

The operation which lasted for five hours, was commanded by two Senior Officers and involved a total of seventy-one ranks.  

At prisons all across the country, the police have routinely found prohibited items.

The prohibited items (Police photo)

 

 

Related Coverage

Dismissal of five prison officers recommended

Prohibited items found at Mazaruni Prison

Tattoo machine, ganja among prohibited items found in Lusignan prison search

More in Guyana News

Guyanese Recounts Experience On Quarantined Dubai-New York Flight

City chamber flays gov’t over local content law

Teachers wage talks to resume today

T&T PM due Wednesday for signing of oil co-operation MoU

More Berbice teachers join wages strike

By

Trial over attempted murder of businesswoman set

Comments

Around the Web