Guyana News

Cops still searching for clues in murder of Annandale pensioner

By Staff Writer
Krishnachand Dabee

There are no new leads into the murder of Krishnachand Dabee, the pensioner whose lifeless body was found in his Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD) yard more than a week ago, the police say.

Dabee, 72, of Lot 149 Annandale Public Road, ECD was discovered dead around 7 pm on August 28 by his daughter, Ramona Dabee, after several calls to him went unanswered.

At the time, there were injuries to his head and right eye and a room which he occupied was also ransacked. It remains unclear whether anything was missing…..

