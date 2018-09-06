Guyana News

East Bank Berbice road project for year-end completion

By Staff Writer
Working being done on the Glasgow culvert (DPI photo)

Around 2.1 kilometres of the first layer of paved asphalt surface of the planned 5 kilometres of the $1.2Billion East Bank Berbice (EBB) has been completed.

Resident Engineer, Joel Tucker told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that this covers the stretch of road from Everton to Edinburgh and the section in Islington. The remaining 2.9 kilometres of asphalt surface will begin shortly.

Tucker said despite challenges with the May/June rains, the exercise which started in August 2017 will be completed by the end of the year…..

