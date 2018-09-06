Firms hired through restrictive tendering for tourism drive in North America, Germany

The specialist firms recently hired by the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) to market Guyana as a tourist destination in North America and Germany were retained at a total cost of US$545,815 through a restrictive tendering process.

Nicole Balram, GTA Public Relations Officer, said the firms—Emerging Destinations in partnership with Green Team Global and Corner Sun Destination Marketing, which are tasked with pushing Guyana in the US and Canada, and Fast Forward Marketing, which would be responsible for the German market— were selected through the public procurement process.

According to National Procurement and Tender Administration Board minutes seen by Stabroek News, German firm Fast Forward Marketing proposed US$311,845 as the cost for its activities, while Emerging Destination in Association with Green Team Global presented a breakdown of their fee structure in the tender document submitted. They proposed US$77,170 for out of pocket expenses, US$13,800 for roadshow exposition and US$143,000 as the representation fee…..