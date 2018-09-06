Guyana News Gov’t, teachers union agree on arbitration By Staff Editor 31 mins ago Share The government and the Guyana Teachers’ Union today agreed to take their dispute to arbitration. Teachers on strike this week. Share Leave A Comment Related Coverage Sep. 4, 2016Public service wage talks likely to move straight to arbitration Sep. 1, 2018Education ministry activates contingency plan for teachers’ strike By Thandeka Percival Aug. 30, 2018No progress in teachers talks, strike closer More in Guyana News Guyanese Recounts Experience On Quarantined Dubai-New York Flight 2 h ago Camp St prison search finds improvised weapons, ganja 2 h ago City chamber flays gov’t over local content law Teachers wage talks to resume today T&T PM due Wednesday for signing of oil co-operation MoU More Berbice teachers join wages strike By Bebi Oosman Sign Up For The Morning BriefA FREE roundup of top Guyana news stories, photos and more you might otherwise miss. Delivered every morning. CommentsComments are closed. Around the Web
Comments