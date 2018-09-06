Guyana News

More Berbice teachers join wages strike

By
Protesting teachers in New Amsterdam yesterday

Hundreds of Berbice teachers took to the streets yesterday, joining their colleagues in escalating an ongoing nationwide strike for better wages.

Over 500 teachers took to the streets of New Amsterdam, Berbice and Rose Hall Town, Corentyne to protest for increased wages. Teachers from several schools who were present for the first two days of the school term, left their classrooms and joined in the strike.

In New Amsterdam, over 200 teachers assembled in front of the Department of Education, Region Six, yesterday morning where they shouted slogans such as “Teachers are ready to work, pay us now”, “Teachers are important, yes we are”, “They cannot substitute us, no, they can’t”…..

