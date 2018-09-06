Guyana News

T&T PM due Wednesday for signing of oil co-operation MoU

By Staff Writer
Dr Keith Rowley

Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is due in Guyana next Wednesday to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a technical co-operation agreement on oil and gas.

The MoU, which has been long in the making, will see the re-establishment of working relationships for Trinbagonian businesses in Guyana, according to Rowley. The Trinidadian Prime Minister told a political meeting on Tuesday evening in Marabella, Trinidad that the MoU was in the making for about a year. Marabella is one of the areas in southern Trinidad where many people are employed with the State-owned Petrotrin company and who will be laid off when its refinery closes as the T&T government has announced. 

“Now it has come to a point where we can sign (the MoU). I am going to Guyana next Wednesday to sign this document which opens the way for Trinidad and Tobago’s companies to participate in that prosperity that is coming to the Guyanese even if Guyanese oil does not come to our refinery,” Rowley announced. “About two weeks ago, the Guyanese Government finally sent a diplomatic note indicating that they are ready to sign that arrangement as a result of the work done over the last year,” he revealed…..

