Guyana News

Conservation International launches project for mercury-free mining

By Staff Writer
Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman (fourth from left) and Officials of Conservation International Guyana (DPI photo)

Conservation International Guyana yesterday launched an initiative to achieve mercury-free mining by 2025.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the $1.2B project Eldorado Gold Project  is a collaborative effort between Conservation International (CI) Guyana and the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and will see the involvement of stakeholders and artisanal and small-scale miners in Regions Eight and Nine

Project Director, Ingrid Sarabo said the initiative is one of two major projects, aimed at eliminating mercury in Guyana’s artisanal, small and medium gold mining sector. It employs a supply chain approach…..

