Conservation International launches project for mercury-free mining

Conservation International Guyana yesterday launched an initiative to achieve mercury-free mining by 2025.
According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the $1.2B project Eldorado Gold Project is a collaborative effort between Conservation International (CI) Guyana and the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and will see the involvement of stakeholders and artisanal and small-scale miners in Regions Eight and Nine
Project Director, Ingrid Sarabo said the initiative is one of two major projects, aimed at eliminating mercury in Guyana’s artisanal, small and medium gold mining sector. It employs a supply chain approach…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments