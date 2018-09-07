Cop held after smuggling attempt at Camp St jail

A policeman was arrested early this morning after an attempt to smuggle contraband items into the Georgetown Prison.

Prison Director Gladwin Samuels said today that at about 4.18 am, the rank who was slated to work at the prison went next to the fence.

“While there, he attempted to get a black plastic bag over the fence. He was observed and the ranks raised an alarm and promptly arrested him. The bag however got caught on the fence and was retrieved by the ranks on duty. Same was found to contain a cellular phone, one cellular phone charger and seven packs of cigarettes. The rank was handed over to an inspector of police on duty and later escorted to a police station”, Samuels said.