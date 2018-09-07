Guyana News

Cop on drunk driving charge after fatal Mandela Ave accident

By Staff Writer
Ryan Persaud

Ryan Persaud, the police constable who was involved in the accident that left a motorcyclist dead last Saturday night, was yesterday released on $25,000 bail after being charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol.

The charge alleged that 23-year-old Persaud on September 1st, at Mandela Avenue, drove motor vehicle PVV 4652 while his breath alcohol level exceeded the legal limit.

Persaud denied the allegation. His attorney, Eusi Anderson, in an application for reasonable bail, told the court that his client ….

Related Coverage

Corentyne teen granted $1.5M bail over Phillipi triple road fatality charges

Mechanic charged with death by dangerous driving

Cop charged with drunk driving death of boy, 10

More in Guyana News

Jagdeo urges full disclosure of planned MoU with T&T

Jagdeo urges full disclosure of planned MoU with T&T

Five ‘known characters’ for court

Sisters family loses home after unsupervised child accidentally causes fire

National Ophthalmology Hospital still to resume full operations

National Ophthalmology Hospital still to resume full operations

Conservation International launches project for mercury-free mining

Cop testifies as PI continues into attempted murder charge against Maryann Daby

Comments

Around the Web