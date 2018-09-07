Cop on drunk driving charge after fatal Mandela Ave accident

Ryan Persaud, the police constable who was involved in the accident that left a motorcyclist dead last Saturday night, was yesterday released on $25,000 bail after being charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol.

The charge alleged that 23-year-old Persaud on September 1st, at Mandela Avenue, drove motor vehicle PVV 4652 while his breath alcohol level exceeded the legal limit.

Persaud denied the allegation. His attorney, Eusi Anderson, in an application for reasonable bail, told the court that his client ….