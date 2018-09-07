Five ‘known characters’ for court

Five men are scheduled to appear in court after their vehicle was intercepted at Grove, East Bank Demerara yesterday with two guns, ammunition and false licence plates among other items.

In a statement yesterday, the police said that an intelligence-led operation, commanded by a Senior Police Officer resulted in the interception of a white Toyota Fielder Wagon at Samatta Point, Grove, at about 9.30 am yesterday with five males ages 27, 28, 29, 30 and 33 years respectively. The statement said that they are all residing on the East Bank of Demerara.

A search of their persons revealed nothing but of their vehicle, the ranks found hidden under the back seat, a red and black haversack containing the undermentioned items.

An unlicensed .45 Colt Pistol with four live rounds

An unlicensed 9MM Ruger Pistol with nine live rounds

A pair of ‘paste-on’ number plates

A black jersey

A knife

A camouflage cap

A door lock

A screwdriver

The suspects, all known characters, are being processed for court, the police said.