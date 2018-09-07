Guyana News

Five ‘known characters’ for court

-after car intercepted at Grove with guns, fake licence plates

By Staff Writer
Paste on licence plates and other items (Police photo)

Five men are scheduled to appear in court after their vehicle was intercepted at Grove, East Bank Demerara yesterday with two guns, ammunition and false licence plates among other items.

In a statement yesterday, the police said that an intelligence-led operation, commanded by a Senior Police Officer resulted in the interception of a white Toyota Fielder Wagon at Samatta Point, Grove, at about 9.30 am yesterday with five males ages 27, 28, 29, 30 and 33 years respectively. The statement said that they are all residing on the East Bank of Demerara.

One of the guns found (Police photo)

A search of their persons revealed nothing but of their vehicle, the ranks found hidden under the back seat, a red and black haversack containing the undermentioned items.

  • An unlicensed .45 Colt Pistol with four live rounds
  • An unlicensed 9MM Ruger Pistol with nine live rounds
  • A pair of ‘paste-on’ number plates
  • A black jersey
  • A knife
  • A camouflage cap
  • A door lock
  • A screwdriver

The suspects, all known characters, are being processed for court, the police said.

Related Coverage

Soesdyke truck driver held with illegal gun

Vendor refused bail over Eping Ave guns, drugs

Fake ATM cards, illicit gun found in home of drug accused

More in Guyana News

Cop on drunk driving charge after fatal Mandela Ave accident

Jagdeo urges full disclosure of planned MoU with T&T

Jagdeo urges full disclosure of planned MoU with T&T

Sisters family loses home after unsupervised child accidentally causes fire

National Ophthalmology Hospital still to resume full operations

National Ophthalmology Hospital still to resume full operations

Conservation International launches project for mercury-free mining

Cop testifies as PI continues into attempted murder charge against Maryann Daby

Comments

Around the Web