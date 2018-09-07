Guyana News

GuyBow to intensify LGBTQ rights campaign after vandalism of bus shed with poster

By Staff Writer
Colleen McEwan with the rainbow flag that was placed on the section of the bus shed that was removed.

The Guyana Rainbow Foundation (GuyBow) will be intensifying its ongoing campaign to promote equal rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) Guyanese after the removal of a section of a bus shed that featured one of its posters.

Executive Director of the organisation Colleen McEwan yesterday told Stabroek News that the act was not only criminal but also discriminatory. However, she signaled that the act would not deter GuyBow from pursuing the campaign, which was launched on August 28th.

“We want whoever is responsible to know that it would not stop us, but it is encouraging us to step up our campaign to demand respect for all those persons who on a daily basis face discrimination,” she said, while noting that the organisation is also contemplating filing a police report…..

