Guyana News

Hand running of general elections to international body – Jagdeo

-urges campaign finance reform

By Staff Writer

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo is suggesting that this country’s elections should be contracted to an international body which all parties would agree to, such as the United Nations, to allay the qualms of Guyanese who may fear rigged elections.

The cost for running the elections would also be cheaper, he said.

This is a model, Jagdeo told the media yesterday at his Queenstown office during a press conference that he hopes to put to President David Granger when they meet for talks later this month under the subject of the conduct of elections. The conduct of elections is one of three items, he proposes to put on the agenda. The other two being the revamping of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and the campaign finance reform…..

Related Coverage

Ramotar not conceding election, wants total recount

Voter education not affected by Luncheon directive -Jagdeo

GECOM to write OP on ads directive

By

More in Guyana News

[Video] Teachers call off strike

By

Youth gets life sentence for rape of girl, 7

By

Cop on drunk driving charge after fatal Mandela Ave accident

Jagdeo urges full disclosure of planned MoU with T&T

Jagdeo urges full disclosure of planned MoU with T&T

Five ‘known characters’ for court

Sisters family loses home after unsupervised child accidentally causes fire

Comments

Around the Web