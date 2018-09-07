Hand running of general elections to international body – Jagdeo

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo is suggesting that this country’s elections should be contracted to an international body which all parties would agree to, such as the United Nations, to allay the qualms of Guyanese who may fear rigged elections.

The cost for running the elections would also be cheaper, he said.

This is a model, Jagdeo told the media yesterday at his Queenstown office during a press conference that he hopes to put to President David Granger when they meet for talks later this month under the subject of the conduct of elections. The conduct of elections is one of three items, he proposes to put on the agenda. The other two being the revamping of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and the campaign finance reform…..