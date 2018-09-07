Guyana News

Jagdeo urges full disclosure of planned MoU with T&T

By Staff Writer

Ahead of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for technical cooperation between Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago, Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said it should be made public, while warning that people will assume the worst about any secretive agreement.

Jagdeo told a press conference that given the secrecy surrounding the negotiations of the ExxonMobil’s production sharing agreement and the lack of resolve to make its contents public, which led to aroused suspicions, “it is not unreasonable for people to think the worse” of the MoU or any agreement that smacks of secrecy.

The MoU is scheduled to be signed next week but the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has called on government to defer it until it knows what the MoU entails,….

