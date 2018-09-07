Guyana News

National Ophthalmology Hospital still to resume full operations

By Staff Writer

The National Ophthalmol-ogy Hospital at Port Mourant, Corentyne, is yet to resume full operations and PPP/C councillor Zamal Hussain has suggested that mechanisms be put in place to have the Region Six Regional Democratic Council (RDC) supervise the facility.

At the region’s statutory meeting yesterday, Hussain, who chairs the Regional Health Committee, explained that over 2,000 persons are waiting to do surgeries at the hospital. “Since three months ago we were given a commitment for the opening of the National Ophthalmology Hospital but to date the Public Health Ministry has not been successful in doing that. So, I am asking that if there could be some mechanisms in place [so] that we take the National Ophthalmology Hospital under the regional budget to ensure that this particular hospital is up and running,” he said.

“I think the Ministry of Public Health is failing to ensure this particular facility is up and running. This is three years plus and not a single cataract surgery is being done at the hospital,” he added, while noting that a lot of poor persons “need their eyes fixed” and they cannot afford to do so privately…..

Related Coverage

Region Six councillor questions continued delay in reopening of ophthalmology hospital

National Ophthalmology Hospital still to resume cataract surgeries

The Region Six Ophthalmology Hospital is being neglected

More in Guyana News

Sisters family loses home after unsupervised child accidentally causes fire

Conservation International launches project for mercury-free mining

Cop testifies as PI continues into attempted murder charge against Maryann Daby

GuyBow to intensify LGBTQ rights campaign after vandalism of bus shed with poster

Statements served to accused in girlfriend’s killing

New Top Cop meets community policing executive

New Top Cop meets community policing executive

Comments

Around the Web