National Ophthalmology Hospital still to resume full operations

The National Ophthalmol-ogy Hospital at Port Mourant, Corentyne, is yet to resume full operations and PPP/C councillor Zamal Hussain has suggested that mechanisms be put in place to have the Region Six Regional Democratic Council (RDC) supervise the facility.

At the region’s statutory meeting yesterday, Hussain, who chairs the Regional Health Committee, explained that over 2,000 persons are waiting to do surgeries at the hospital. “Since three months ago we were given a commitment for the opening of the National Ophthalmology Hospital but to date the Public Health Ministry has not been successful in doing that. So, I am asking that if there could be some mechanisms in place [so] that we take the National Ophthalmology Hospital under the regional budget to ensure that this particular hospital is up and running,” he said.

“I think the Ministry of Public Health is failing to ensure this particular facility is up and running. This is three years plus and not a single cataract surgery is being done at the hospital,” he added, while noting that a lot of poor persons “need their eyes fixed” and they cannot afford to do so privately…..