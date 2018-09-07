Guyana News

New Top Cop meets community policing executive

By Staff Writer

New Commissioner of Police, Leslie James and Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’  Paul Williams  last Tuesday met and had ‘frank discussions’ with members of the National Community Policing Executive (NCPE) during the latter’s Monthly Statutory meeting.

A statement from the police yesterday said that the meeting was held in the Commissioner’s Conference Room and was chaired by the Public Relations and Press Officer of the Force who is also the National Coordinator of Community Policing in Guyana…..

Related Coverage

Ministry reaches out to Essequibo policing groups

Rohee honoured for five years of service

Policing groups told to tap expertise of past executives

More in Guyana News

Cop testifies as PI continues into attempted murder charge against Maryann Daby

GuyBow to intensify LGBTQ rights campaign after vandalism of bus shed with poster

Statements served to accused in girlfriend’s killing

First Lady, UNICEF join hands for youth development

Prison officer dismissed after caught on tape stealing

Gov’t, teachers union agree on arbitration

Comments

Around the Web