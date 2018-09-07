Guyana News

Sisters family loses home after unsupervised child accidentally causes fire

By Staff Writer
The debris that remained after the fire

A Sisters, West Bank Demerara family lost their home on Wednesday night when a fire, started by one of the three children who had been left unsupervised at the property, reduced it to ashes.

The fire, which was started sometime between 8.45 pm and 9 pm at the Lot 250 Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara property, destroyed the three-bedroom home of Wilfred Duncan and his family.

The one-flat wooden building went up in flames in a matter of minutes and threatened a neighbouring home, forcing neighbours to form a bucket brigade and soak the house in a bid to prevent it from catching on fire…..

