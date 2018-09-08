Accused admits to wounding man over $5,000 debt

Toney Marcus is now awaiting sentencing for chopping a man whom he said owed him $5,000.

Appearing before Justice Brassington Reynolds at the Georgetown High Court yesterday, Marcus admitted to the charge of feloniously wounding Etwaroo Narine with the intention of causing grievous bodily harm or to maim, disfigure or disable him.

He was also charged with the attempted murder of Narine, which he has vehemently denied, while maintaining that he only chopped the complainant because he owed him money…..