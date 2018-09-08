Guyana News

Arson suspected after fire destroys Grove house

By
The house on fire

Two brothers lost their home early yesterday morning when a fire, suspected to have been deliberately set, razed a house at Grove, East Bank Demerara.

The fire started around 3 am and quickly engulfed the small wooden house, which was located at Lot 300 School Road, Grove.

The house was reportedly owned and occupied by Heman Gokhul and one of his three brothers, Suresh (only name given).

Fire Prevention Officer Andrew Holder yesterday told Stabroek News that a preliminary investigation revealed that the fire was deliberately set…..

