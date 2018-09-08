Guyana News

Cop arrested over bid to smuggle phone, cigarettes into Lusignan prison

By Staff Writer
The items that were in the bag.

A police officer is now in custody after he was caught attempting to smuggle a bag containing contraband items into the Lusignan Prison yesterday morning.

Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels yesterday confirmed that the rank, who was scheduled to perform duties at the location, was apprehended around 4.18 am.

The bag caught in the barbed wire along the fence.

According to Samuels, officers on duty at the holding bay of the Lusignan Prison observed the rank going next to the fence. They then allegedly saw him attempting to toss a black plastic bag over the fence. As a result, they immediately raised an alarm and promptly arrested him.

Samuels added that the bag, which was hooked on the fence, was retrieved and a search revealed that it contained a cell phone, a charger and seven packs of cigarettes.

The rank was subsequently handed over to the police and is likely to be charged in the new week. 

Related Coverage

Cop held after smuggling attempt at Camp St jail

Attempt to smuggle contraband into Lusignan Prison averted

Narcotics, alcohol found in NA prison yard

More in Guyana News

GTU hopeful of arbitration results before school term ends

By

Charges over ‘Pradoville 2’ lands loom

Guyanese need more places at law school

By

Third man charged with Bourda vendor’s murder

FITUG floats higher tax threshold, income-support for laid off sugar workers

CDC distributes more supplies to Venezuelan migrants in Region One

Comments

Around the Web