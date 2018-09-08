DDL salesman charged with causing pedestrian’s death

A Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) salesman was yesterday charged with causing the death of a pedestrian, who succumbed after being struck while crossing a city street.

Jermaine Lambert, 35, of 395 Westminster, West Bank Demerara, was charged with driving minibus BRR 5039 in a manner dangerous to the public on June 16th, at Lombard Street, Georgetown, thereby causing the death of Richard Barker.

Lambert denied the charge.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that on the day in question, at about 4.40 pm, Lambert was the driver of BRR 5059, which was proceeding north along the western side of Lombard Street…..