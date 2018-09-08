Guyana News

DDL salesman charged with causing pedestrian’s death

-gets release on $350,000 bail

By Staff Writer
Jermaine Lambert

A Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) salesman was yesterday charged with causing the death of a pedestrian, who succumbed after being struck while crossing a city street.

Jermaine Lambert, 35, of 395 Westminster, West Bank Demerara, was charged with driving minibus BRR 5039 in a manner dangerous to the public on June 16th, at Lombard Street, Georgetown, thereby causing the death of Richard Barker.

Lambert denied the charge.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that on the day in question, at about 4.40 pm, Lambert was the driver of BRR 5059, which was proceeding north along the western side of Lombard Street…..

Gov't to proceed with signing of energy cooperation MoU

U.S. recalls diplomats in El Salvador, Panama, Dominican Republic over Taiwan

